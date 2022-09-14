Ukrainian Soldiers Send Message Of Thanks to Australia For Helping Liberate Kharkiv

In the six months since the Russian invasion, Australia has provided Ukraine with military aid, including Bushmaster armoured vehicles.

Ukrainian soldiers on the frontline have sent a message of thanks to Australia for the vehicles, saying they played a key role in the liberation of Kharkiv.

The video message was tweeted from the Defense of Ukraine's official Twitter account to the Australian Defence Minister, Richard Marles.

The tweet said the Bushmaster subdued Russian soldiers unexpectedly, painfully and fatally".

"Thanks to our Australian wizards for the instruction manual," it said.

In the video, five Ukrainian soldiers stand behind an English-speaking soldier who explains how the Bushmaster vehicles have helped.

"The Bushmaster armoured personnel carrier is used by the Airborne Forces of Ukraine to reach forward operating areas," he said.

"We're grateful to the people and government of Australia for providing these to us.

"They were a great asset to us in liberating the areas around Kharkiv. Together we're working towards a victory."

Australia has sent nearly 60 Australian-built Bushmaster vehicles as part of a total of $388 million in military assistance.