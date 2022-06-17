Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Has Invited Anthony Albanese To Visit Ukraine

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroschnychenko said he hoped to convey the invitation to Albanese next week personally.

Albanese is due to travel to Madrid for a NATO summit between June 28-30 and will also visit France.

“I was in Kyiv last week. I picked up a letter from my President to Mr Albanese, congratulating him on his election and inviting him to come to Ukraine,” he said. “I would like to have an opportunity to personally ­deliver it to him next week.”

The trip was raised as Moscow announced it was blacklisting 121 Australian citizens from visiting the country.