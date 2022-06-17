The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Has Invited Anthony Albanese To Visit Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky Has Invited Anthony Albanese To Visit Ukraine

It has been revealed that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has invited Anthony Albanese to visit Kyiv when he visits Europe later this week.

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroschnychenko said he hoped to convey the invitation to Albanese next week personally.

Albanese is due to travel to Madrid for a NATO summit between June 28-30 and will also visit France.

“I was in Kyiv last week. I picked up a letter from my President to Mr Albanese, congratulating him on his election and inviting him to come to Ukraine,” he said. “I would like to have an opportunity to personally ­deliver it to him next week.”

The trip was raised as Moscow announced it was blacklisting 121 Australian citizens from visiting the country.

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine
NEXT STORY

Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

    Aussie National Treasures, The Wiggles, Have Made It To The Cover Of Rolling Stone Magazine

    The Wiggles have made history (again!) as they grace the cover of the iconic Rolling Stone magazine.
    Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

    Disney’s Mickey Mouse Could Lose Exclusivity Rights Within Two Years As Copyright Expires

    Iconic Disney character, Mickey Mouse could become part of the public domain as the character reaches the 95-year mark, the point where U.S. copyright laws that state intellectual property on artistic work expire.
    Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

    Copenhagen Mass Shooting Leaves 3 Dead, Harry Styles 'Devastated' As Concert Is Cancelled

    Police in Denmark say three people were killed and three are in a critical condition, while a 22-year-old Danish man has been arrested after being detained near the site.
    Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

    Rain-Ravaged Sydney Communities Should Brace For Worst Flooding In 18 Months, Government Says

    Rain-ravaged communities in Greater Sydney should brace for what could be the worst flooding in the past 18 months, the federal emergency management minister says. 
    Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

    Anthony Albanese Meets President Zelensky In Ukraine, Pledging $100M In Aid

    Anthony Albanese made a surprise, historic visit to Kyiv, Ukraine, meeting president Zelensky for the first time in person.