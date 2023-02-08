Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy Meets King Charles III On Surprise Visit To London

On just his second trip abroad since the war began a year ago, Zelenskyy met British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and King Charles in London before flying to France.

In Paris, the Ukrainian president met French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

Both vowed continued support for Ukraine ahead of a discussion on Wednesday evening about Kyiv's wartime needs.

"We have very little time. I'm talking now about the weapons needed for peace and to stop the war started by Russia," Zelenskiyy said.

"France and Germany have the potential to be game changers and that's how I see our talks today. The sooner we get heavy long-range weapons and our pilots get modern planes ... the quicker this Russian aggression will end."

In a speech to British lawmakers, Zelenskiyy similarly stressed his plea for combat aircraft, which he referred to as "wings for freedom".

Western countries have so far stopped short of providing planes or weapons that can strike deep inside Russia.

At a joint news conference with Zelenskiyy later in the day, Sunak said "nothing is off the table" when it comes to supplying Ukraine with jets to fight Russia.

"The first step in being able to provide advanced aircraft is to have soldiers or aviators that are capable of using them. That is a process that takes some time. We've started that process today," Sunak said.

Russia's embassy to Britain warned London against sending fighter jets to Ukraine, saying such a move would have ramifications for the entire world, TASS news agency reported.

Britain announced plans to expand a program training Ukraine's military to ensure its pilots could fly sophisticated jets of NATO military alliance standards.

The announcement gave no time frame and did not commit to providing Kyiv with British jets. But it signalled a shift that could pave the way for other nations to send planes.

Zelenskiy's tour of Europe, which will also include a European Union summit in Brussels on Thursday, follows a surprise visit to Washington in December.

Britain announced the addition of new names to its Russia sanctions blacklist, as well as plans for more military equipment for Kyiv, including unspecified longer-range weapons.

As Zelenskiy wrapped up his London speech, air raid sirens rang out in Ukraine's capital Kyiv. An all-clear later sounded.

Germany's Scholz told the lower house of parliament in Berlin before travelling to Paris he expected strong support for Ukraine from this week's EU summit and a new round of European sanctions on Russia around the anniversary of the invasion on February 24.

His defence minister said Western allies could deliver a first battalion of about 31 Leopard 2 battle tanks to Ukraine in the early months of this year.

After major Ukrainian gains in the second half of 2022, Russia has recovered momentum, sending tens of thousands of freshly mobilised troops to the front.

They have made incremental progress in relentless winter battles both sides describe as some of the bloodiest fighting of the war.

Kyiv says it expects Moscow to broaden that offensive with a big push as the February 24 anniversary of the invasion approaches.

Russia launched its "special military operation" last year to combat what it describes as a security threat from Ukraine's ties to the West, and claims to have annexed four Ukrainian provinces.

It says Western military aid will prolong the war.

Western fighter jets are at the top of Ukraine's wish list.

United States President Joe Biden said last month Washington would not send US F-16s to Ukraine, and British officials have said their jets require too much training to be useful now.

France and Poland are among the countries that have kept the door open to sending jets as part of a collective Western decision.