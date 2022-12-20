The Project

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy To Visit White House In First Foreign Visit Since War Started

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy is expected to visit the White House and the US Capitol this week, though security concerns could force a change in plans.

Punchbowl News first reported the possible Wednesday trip, which would be Zelenskiy's first known visit outside Ukraine since Russia launched its assault on the country on February 24.

Zelenskiy is expected to meet congressional leadership and national-security committee chiefs from the Republican and Democratic parties and could address a joint session of Congress, Punchbowl reported earlier.

Zelenskiy made a surprise trip to troops in the battered eastern frontline city of Bakhmut, underlining Russia's stuttering but persistent attempts to capture it. In a Tuesday night video address, he referred to his trip to "Fortress Bakhmut" in Donetsk, one of the provinces Russia claimed in September but most countries reject as illegal occupation.

Zelenskiy last left Ukraine for the Munich Security Conference on February 19, according to his official schedule. His spokesman did not immediately respond to a written message seeking confirmation.

Earlier on Tuesday, US House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said there would be a session of Congress on Wednesday night which would have a "very special focus on democracy".

