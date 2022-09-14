The Project

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Involved in Car Crash, Not Seriously Hurt

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's car has been involved in a traffic accident in Kyiv, but he is not seriously hurt, his spokesman Serhii Nykyforov says in a Facebook post.

Nykyforov - who did not reveal when the accident occurred - said on Thursday that Zelenskiy's car had collided with a private vehicle.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

Medics accompanying Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, Nykyforov said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy's office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.

