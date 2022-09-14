Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Involved in Car Crash, Not Seriously Hurt

Nykyforov - who did not reveal when the accident occurred - said on Thursday that Zelenskiy's car had collided with a private vehicle.

"The president was examined by a doctor, no serious injuries were found," he said, adding the accident would be investigated.

Medics accompanying Zelenskiy gave the driver of the private car emergency aid and put him in an ambulance, Nykyforov said.

Minutes after Nykyforov made his statement, Zelenskiy's office released the video of the night time address that the president gives every day.