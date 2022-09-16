The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ukrainian Authorities Find 440 Person Mass Grave In Recaptured Izium

Ukrainian Authorities Find 440 Person Mass Grave In Recaptured Izium

Ukrainian authorities have found a mass grave of more than 440 bodies in the eastern city of Izium that was recaptured from Russian forces, a regional police official says.

Some of the victims had been killed by shelling and air strikes, Serhiy Bolvinov, the chief police investigator for Kharkiv region, told Sky News.

Forensic investigations would be carried out on every body, he said.

"I can say it is one of the largest burial sites in a big town in liberated (areas) ... 440 bodies were buried in one place," Bolvinov said.

"Some died because of artillery fire ... some died because of air strikes," he said.

Thousands of Russian troops fled Izium at the weekend as Ukraine's forces recaptured the eastern town.

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy put the blame on Russia and likened the discovery to what happened in Bucha, on the outskirts of the capital Kyiv in the early stages of the late February invasion by Russian forces.

Ukraine and its Western allies have accused the Russian forces of perpetrating war crimes there.

"Russia is leaving death behind it everywhere and must be held responsible," Zelenskiy said in a video address.

Russia has repeatedly denied it targets civilians or has committed war crimes during what it calls its "special operation" in Ukraine, which began when troops crossed the border on February 24.

Heath Warning On Popular Fast Food Item Shocks Aussie In America
NEXT STORY

Heath Warning On Popular Fast Food Item Shocks Aussie In America

Advertisement

Related Articles

Heath Warning On Popular Fast Food Item Shocks Aussie In America

Heath Warning On Popular Fast Food Item Shocks Aussie In America

Would you like a side of fries with that? Or how about chronic illness?
World's First Hoverbike Unveiled In the U.S.

World's First Hoverbike Unveiled In the U.S.

Finally, a good reason to go back to the future.
Gold Coast Woman Has Last Laugh At Her Own Funeral After Arranging A Cheeky Stunt

Gold Coast Woman Has Last Laugh At Her Own Funeral After Arranging A Cheeky Stunt

Prominent businesswoman Michelle Neumann sadly lost her battle with cancer, but she made sure to have the last laugh at her own funeral.
KFC Customer Prompts Social Media Backlash After Revealing A Controversial Secret Ingredient

KFC Customer Prompts Social Media Backlash After Revealing A Controversial Secret Ingredient

A keen-eyed KFC customer was shocked to discover a controversial ingredient used in the fast-food chains seasoning, claiming she thought it was banned in foods.
Eating A Bigger Breakfast Is Key For Curbing Appetite Throughout The Day, Researchers Say

Eating A Bigger Breakfast Is Key For Curbing Appetite Throughout The Day, Researchers Say

Do you ever wonder why you get so hangry at lunchtime, or end up binge eating at dinner? Scientists say the key to keeping your appetite consistent is to eat a big breakfast.