Ukraine’s Heroic Bomb-Sniffing Dog Becomes Face Of Safety Campaign

Patron, a two-and-a-half-year-old Jack Russell, rose to fame earlier this year after his bomb-sniffing prowess resulted in him receiving a medal from President Zelensky.

Following his medalling, Patron, whose name translates to ‘ammo’ or ‘cartridge’ in Ukrainian, has become a national symbol of resistance against Russia.

‘One day, Patron’s story will be turned into a film, but for now, he is faithfully performing his professional duties,’ tweeted Ukraine’s Centre for Strategic Communications.

Now, as part of a new campaign to raise awareness of landmines and other Russian IED’s, the pooch is included in posters calling on citizens to remain vigilant to explosives.

‘The cartridge warns… if you see a suspicious object, don’t touch it!’ reads the poster, making reference to Patron’s nickname.