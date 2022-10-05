The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ukraine To Join Spain And Portugal In Joint Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ukraine To Join Spain And Portugal In Joint Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

Ukraine is set to join Spain and Portugal in a combined bid to host the 2030 World Cup.

A person familiar with the project revealed on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the joint Iberian bid.

The revitalised bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed he will go to Switzerland for the announcement, but declined to confirm details of the project.

Ukraine co-hosted the 2012 European Championship in four stadiums, including in Donetsk and Kharkiv.

Those cities in eastern Ukraine have been under occupation or bombardment since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

FIFA has given no formal timetable to choose a host for the 48-team tournament in 2030, but the governing body has promised a decision in 2024. Voting would involve about 200 FIFA member federations.

The European bid is expected to face a South American candidacy with co-hosts Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

That bid has the emotional pull of being the centenary for Uruguay, which hosted — and won — the inaugural 1930 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia, which has worked to build close ties to FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, in recent years, has been preparing an unprecedented multi-continent bid potentially including Egypt and Greece.

Ukraine's involvement in a World Cup bid would likely be supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who two weeks ago praised UEFA for supporting soccer in his country and suspending all Russian teams from international competitions, including the lucrative Champions League.

Soccer in Ukraine restarted in August after the national league was abandoned last season during the invasion.

League games are being played in Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, with many interrupted by air raid alerts. Teams and officials have sheltered in bunkers until it was safe to resume games.

Europe last hosted the World Cup in 2018 in Russia. The 2026 edition, expanding to 48 teams, will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

Canada Gets A New 'Big Thing' And Yes, It Is A Giant Cheeto
NEXT STORY

Canada Gets A New 'Big Thing' And Yes, It Is A Giant Cheeto

Advertisement

Related Articles

Canada Gets A New 'Big Thing' And Yes, It Is A Giant Cheeto

Canada Gets A New 'Big Thing' And Yes, It Is A Giant Cheeto

And we thought Australia was the best at "big" sized tourist things...
World's Largest Pokémon Collection Is Going To Auction And Is Expected To Sell For Over $500,000

World's Largest Pokémon Collection Is Going To Auction And Is Expected To Sell For Over $500,000

A woman from the U.K., who owns the world's largest Pokémon collection with over 20,000 items, is set to sell the whole lot and could fetch up to half a million dollars for it.
Kim Kardashian's Concrete Tissue Holder Fails To Impress After Weird Demonstration

Kim Kardashian's Concrete Tissue Holder Fails To Impress After Weird Demonstration

Kim Kardashian has shown off her new homeware accessory and, once again, failed to connect with the general public.
The 'Big Rainbow', Australia's Newest Big Icon, To Find New Home In Daylesford, Victoria

The 'Big Rainbow', Australia's Newest Big Icon, To Find New Home In Daylesford, Victoria

The western Victorian town of Daylesford has been voted as the home of the 'Big Rainbow', Australia's newest and first big icon celebrating LGBTQIA+ pride in a regional location.
All Blue Eyed People Descended From One Person With Mutated Genes

All Blue Eyed People Descended From One Person With Mutated Genes

The internet has rediscovered people with blue eyes possibly all descended from one person in Europe between 6,000 and 10,000 years ago.