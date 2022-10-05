Ukraine To Join Spain And Portugal In Joint Bid To Host 2030 FIFA World Cup

A person familiar with the project revealed on Tuesday that Ukraine is being added to the joint Iberian bid.

The revitalised bid, which has been in the works for more than three years, is scheduled to be announced on Wednesday at UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.

Ukrainian soccer federation president Andriy Pavelko confirmed he will go to Switzerland for the announcement, but declined to confirm details of the project.

Ukraine co-hosted the 2012 European Championship in four stadiums, including in Donetsk and Kharkiv.

Those cities in eastern Ukraine have been under occupation or bombardment since Russia invaded the country earlier this year.

FIFA has given no formal timetable to choose a host for the 48-team tournament in 2030, but the governing body has promised a decision in 2024. Voting would involve about 200 FIFA member federations.

The European bid is expected to face a South American candidacy with co-hosts Argentina, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay.

That bid has the emotional pull of being the centenary for Uruguay, which hosted — and won — the inaugural 1930 World Cup.

Saudi Arabia, which has worked to build close ties to FIFA and its president, Gianni Infantino, in recent years, has been preparing an unprecedented multi-continent bid potentially including Egypt and Greece.

Ukraine's involvement in a World Cup bid would likely be supported by President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who two weeks ago praised UEFA for supporting soccer in his country and suspending all Russian teams from international competitions, including the lucrative Champions League.

Soccer in Ukraine restarted in August after the national league was abandoned last season during the invasion.

League games are being played in Kyiv and the western city of Lviv, with many interrupted by air raid alerts. Teams and officials have sheltered in bunkers until it was safe to resume games.

Europe last hosted the World Cup in 2018 in Russia. The 2026 edition, expanding to 48 teams, will be played in the United States, Canada and Mexico.