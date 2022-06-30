The Project

Ukraine Thanks Australia For Military Aid With Video Featuring Aussie Greats And Animals

Australia has continued to provide support, and military aid for Ukraine as the war with Russia continues; the European country issued a thank you video featuring some of the best Aussie icons

Ukraine’s Ministry of Defence released a thank you video to praise our country for its continued support.

The video featured Australian actors, singers and iconic animals praising the culture and thanking Australia for our military aid.

The 48-second video appeared on social media on Wednesday with the message: “Australia has become a major non-NATO supplier of military aid to Ukraine.”

The Defence Minister of Ukraine went on to say that “Australia is so far from Ukraine, yet is one of our closest partners. Our nations share a love of freedom and respect for the environment”.

Ending with: “Your weapons will help us with pest control of our fields. Thank you!”

The video stated that “the world culture has long been enriched by Australian exports”, featuring images of red kangaroos to a didgeridoo soundtrack. 

Then, the video features an array of Australian icons, including music artists Kylie Minogue and Nick Cave, Steve Irwin, Dame Edna Everage, the late Shane Warne, children’s cartoon character Bluey, Russell Crowe and Paul Hogan’s Crocodile Dundee.

https://twitter.com/DefenceU/status/1541979769348038656?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1541979769348038656%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es1_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fthenewdaily.com.au%2Fentertainment%2Fpeople-entertainment%2F2022%2F06%2F29%2Fukraine-australia-video%2F

Australia has already promised almost $300 million of assistance to Ukraine, including 40 Bushmaster carriers, 20 of which have already been delivered.

Ukraine Ambassador to Australia, Vasyl Myroshnychenko, said Australia had been one of Ukraine’s key allies against Russian aggression.''

“Australia is punching above its weight,” Mr Myroshnychenko told Sky News on Tuesday.

“There is a tradition of Australia standing up to the bullying behaviour, and Prime Minister Albanese understands it really well.

