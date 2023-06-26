Ukraine Responds To Failed Russian Rebellion As The Rest Of The World Remains Unconvinced It Is Over

Yesterday, Yevgeny Prigozhin was a hero, but now Russian fighters supporting the rebellion are vowing revenge.

Prigozhin led his men to march on Moscow, but 200 kilometres from the capital, he called it off.

The Wagner chief has been exiled to Belarus, and his mercenaries to be absorbed into the regular Russian army.

But the international community is unconvinced it's over.

"Clearly, you can't have events like that and just wipe them out, pretend that you will go back to stability," said Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, pledging more help from the Australian government for Ukraine.

"This new military and humanitarian assistance package is an additional $110 million, bringing our total contribution to $790 million," he said.

Ukraine fighters on the frontline have taken advantage of the Kremlin's distraction, launching a major counter-offensive.

The Wagner Group was behind Russia's capture of the city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine and steps towards the group's dissolution sparking new hope Putin's power is diminishing.

So as the Kremlin flounders in the fallout of the failed revolt, is this the moment Ukraine has been waiting for?

Ukrainian ambassador Vasyl Myroshnychenko told The Project that Ukraine will still need to rely heavily on the “resilience of the international coalition” to continue the fight against Russia.

Myroshnychenko said that “Australia’s contribution was essential.”

He also explained to The Project that Ukraine also does not know why Prigozhin turned the Wagner group back and that the country is watching on like everyone else.

“For those who study Russia or have been watching Russia for a long time, we definitely see that something is going on and something is wrong. I think it is a very strong signal that it may be crumbling and that Russia;’s decision to invade Ukraine last year was already a sign that Putin's regime couldn’t last longer.”