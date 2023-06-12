The Project

Ukraine Recaptures First Villages In Counteroffensive Against Russian Forces

Ukraine’s military is reporting the successful recapture of three south-eastern villages in the Donetsk region; however, Russia denies any progress.

Ukrainian troops claim to have re-taken three villages in the country’s southeast, the first liberated settlements it reported since launching a counteroffensive.

However, Russian forces claim to have repelled multiple attacks in the area.

In an unverified video, Ukrainian soldiers were seen hoisting the Ukrainian flag at a bombed-out building that was later identified to be the settlement of Blahodatne in the Donetsk region.

“We’re seeing the first results of the counteroffensive actions, localised results,” Valeriy Shershen, spokesperson for Ukraine’s “Tavria” military sector, said on television.

Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, praised his troops in his nightly address to the nation; however, he did not reference any specific area of fighting.

“Of course, I am thankful to our soldiers for this day,” Zelenskyy said, referring only to the two main sectors of the fighting.

“Each one of our combat brigades, each of our units.”

