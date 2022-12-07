The Project

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Named Time Magazine's Person Of Year For 2022

President Zelenskiy has been named 'Person Of The Year' 2022 for the resistance the country has shown in the face of Russia's invasion.

Since the invasion of Ukraine by Russia on 24 February, Mr Zelenskiy has delivered daily speeches followed by Ukrainians and people all over the globe.

The president was awarded the title and the cover of the magazine on Wednesday.

Time Magazine applauded the way the 44-year-old led his country through the invasion by Russia

Time's Editor-in-Chief, Edward Felsenthal, said Zelenskiy's decision to remain in Ukraine's capital of Kyiv and rally his country "fateful," and declared this year's decision was "the most clear-cut in memory".

