The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Banned From Addressing Eurovision Audience

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Banned From Addressing Eurovision Audience

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was set to make a surprise appearance during this year's Eurovision Song Contest final but has since been banned from addressing the audience.

After being unable to host this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the U.K. have vowed to make the event a celebration of Ukrainian creativity and culture.

However, Ukraine will now also be without one of its leaders after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced they had banned Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky from making a public address during the final.

According to The Times, the Ukrainian president had asked to appear during the Grand Final.

The organisers then rejected the request due to concerns over the politicisation of the international song contest.

"The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event," an EBU spokesperson said.

"This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest. The request by Mr Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event."

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year
NEXT STORY

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

Advertisement

Related Articles

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

Rumours Daniel Ricciardo May Race In F1 This Year

The rumour mill might be in overdrive, but we are hoping it's 'lights out and away we go'' for Daniel Ricciardo once again.
Virgin Australia Is Introducing A New App So Passengers Can Track Their Baggage

Virgin Australia Is Introducing A New App So Passengers Can Track Their Baggage

It’s genius, it really is.
You Can Now Book A Seat At The Restaurant Floating At The Edge Of Space

You Can Now Book A Seat At The Restaurant Floating At The Edge Of Space

The Michelin-star meals with extraordinary views come at an eye-watering price.
Vegan Passenger Served Fruit And Nuts As Hot Meal Alternative

Vegan Passenger Served Fruit And Nuts As Hot Meal Alternative

A vegan passenger has slammed KLM Royal Dutch Airlines after claiming she was served fruit and nuts as a hot meal alternative.
Coca-Cola Has Changed The Name Of Its Sugar-Free Drink Yet Again

Coca-Cola Has Changed The Name Of Its Sugar-Free Drink Yet Again

After customers finally got on board with the “Coca-Cola No Sugar” name, the sugar-free beverage is getting a new name.