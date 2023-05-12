Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky Banned From Addressing Eurovision Audience

After being unable to host this year's Eurovision Song Contest, the U.K. have vowed to make the event a celebration of Ukrainian creativity and culture.

However, Ukraine will now also be without one of its leaders after the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) announced they had banned Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky from making a public address during the final.

According to The Times, the Ukrainian president had asked to appear during the Grand Final.

The organisers then rejected the request due to concerns over the politicisation of the international song contest.

"The Eurovision Song Contest is an international entertainment show and governed by strict rules and principles which have been established since its creation. As part of these, one of the cornerstones of the contest is the non-political nature of the event," an EBU spokesperson said.

"This principle prohibits the possibility of making political or similar statements as part of the contest. The request by Mr Zelensky to address the audience at the Eurovision Song Contest, whilst made with laudable intentions, regrettably cannot be granted as it would be against the rules of the event."