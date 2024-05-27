Ukraine Has Been Waiting For Coal From Australia For Six Months, And There’s No Answer Why

During winter, temperatures regularly plunge below zero, and Ukrainians have left with almost no way to warm themselves as Russia targets power plants and heating facilities.

For six months, Ukraine has been begging Australia for a shipment of coal, and it’s still waiting for a response.

On Monday, the Defence Minister couldn’t give a straight answer why.

Back in 2022, it was a resounding yes, with the then-government shipping over 70,000 tonnes of coal.

Today’s coal kerfuffle reflects a general slipping in support. We’re now the world’s 23rd contributor to the war effort, down from 16th two years ago. If you factor in economy size, we plunge to 31.

Adding insult to injury, Ukraine is also upset that not one senior minister is planning to attend a peace summit next month.

But with peace still a distant dream, is Australia doing enough to support Ukraine’s fight for freedom?