The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ukraine Evacuating Citizens After Destruction Of Dam

Ukraine Evacuating Citizens After Destruction Of Dam

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, it’s clear to see the end is seemingly far out of sight.

The destruction of the Nova Kakhova dam has forced a significant evacuation of 80 towns with thousands of residents due to flooding. 

It was a vital source of power and water for thousands of residents, which is now lost for those who wish to return when it is safe.

The dam itself also served another purpose, with its water being used to cool the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke about the continued devastation of the conflict, “this is another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

The Nova Kakhova Dam was one of the biggest reservoirs in Europe at 240 kilometres long and holding 18 cubic kilometres of water until it was blown up. 

The explosion not also destroyed the dam and caused flooding, but also led to 150 tonnes of oil spilling into Dnipro.

UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has said the worst of the explosion is yet to be realised.

 “The sheer magnitude of the catastrophe will only become fully realised in the coming days,” he said.

World's Obsession With Fast Fashion Causing Recycling Headache
NEXT STORY

World's Obsession With Fast Fashion Causing Recycling Headache

Advertisement

Related Articles

World's Obsession With Fast Fashion Causing Recycling Headache

World's Obsession With Fast Fashion Causing Recycling Headache

Every year around 60,000 tonnes of used and unsold fashion gets added to a garbage patch of garments in the Atacama desert in Chile, and chances are you are part of the problem.
Rock Pool in Sydney Fills with Bright Green Liquid But Don't Panic About It

Rock Pool in Sydney Fills with Bright Green Liquid But Don't Panic About It

Sydney-siders were left high and dry after spotting a fluorescent green liquid gushing into a popular swimming spot.
Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy

Chris Hemsworth Reflects On What He Wants His Legacy To Be After Suffering Personal Tragedy

Actor Chris Hemsworth has spoken candidly about life and death after suffering a family tragedy recently.
Apple Announce They Will No Longer Autocorrect Words To "Duck" In Messages

Apple Announce They Will No Longer Autocorrect Words To "Duck" In Messages

Good news for those who love to drop an f-bomb.
Whistleblower Claims The US Government Has Intact And Partially Intact Alien Vehicles

Whistleblower Claims The US Government Has Intact And Partially Intact Alien Vehicles

Also, the former intelligence officer (which means he no longer works there, not that he’s not intelligent anymore) David Grusch, claims that the government also has the pilots' bodies.