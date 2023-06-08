The Project

Ukraine Evacuating Citizens After Destruction Of Dam

As the war between Russia and Ukraine continues, it’s clear to see the end is seemingly far out of sight.

The destruction of the Nova Kakhova dam has forced a significant evacuation of 80 towns with thousands of residents due to flooding. 

It was a vital source of power and water for thousands of residents, which is now lost for those who wish to return when it is safe.

The dam itself also served another purpose, with its water being used to cool the nearby Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres spoke about the continued devastation of the conflict, “this is another devastating consequence of the Russian invasion of Ukraine,” he said.

The Nova Kakhova Dam was one of the biggest reservoirs in Europe at 240 kilometres long and holding 18 cubic kilometres of water until it was blown up. 

The explosion not only destroyed the dam and caused flooding, but also led to 150 tonnes of oil spilling into Dnipro.

UN’s Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Martin Griffiths, has said the worst of the explosion is yet to be realised.

 “The sheer magnitude of the catastrophe will only become fully realised in the coming days,” he said.

