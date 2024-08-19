Ukraine Destroys Bridge In Russia's Kursk Region, Halting Evacuation Of Civilians

Kursk regional governor Alexei Smirnov said Ukraine had destroyed the road bridge in the region's Glushkovsky district.

State news agency TASS, citing Russian security officials, said that could hinder the ongoing relocation of the frontier district's roughly 20,000 inhabitants.

A mass evacuation is underway in the Glushkov district, home to 20,000 people, following a swift Ukrainian incursion into the region.

Ukrainian officials said that it had installed a military commandant in the area it controlled, even as Russia intensified its offensives in Ukraine's east.

Russia's defence ministry for its part said it had repelled a series of Ukrainian attacks along the Kursk frontline.

Ukrainian army chief Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Friday that his forces were advancing between one and three kilometres in some areas in the Kursk region.

Ukraine has said it has taken control of 82 settlements over an area of 1150 square kilometres in the region after it launched a major cross-border attack on August 6.

