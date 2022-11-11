The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Ukraine Claims Major Gains As Russia Announces Withdrawal From Kherson

Ukraine Claims Major Gains As Russia Announces Withdrawal From Kherson

Russia has announced its plans to exit the Ukrainian city of Kherson, the only regional capital seized through the war.

Ukrainian troops say they have retaken key towns surrounding Kherson, forcing Russia to announce their withdrawal from the regional city.  

  

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday of Russia’s plans to pull its troops from the southern city, the first and only regional capital captured by Russian forces.  

  

The decision, Russian officials say, was made to save the lives of soldiers in the face of the Ukrainian surge.  

  

“I understand that this is a very difficult decision, but at the same time we will preserve the most important thing – the lives of our servicemen and the overall combat capability of the grouping of troops, which is futile to keep on the right (west) bank in a limited area,” said General Sergey Surovikin, the recently appointed commander of the war effort.  

  

  

The announcement is viewed as a major setback for Moscow’s war efforts, but Ukrainian officials have warned that the manoeuvre could be a trap.  

  

“For the moment, we don’t know their intentions – will they engage in fighting with us, and will they try to hold the city of Kherson? They are moving very slowly,” Ukraine’s presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said 

  

Kherson is one of the four Ukrainian regions in which Russia staged “referendums” and formally “annexed” on September 30, a move that was condemned as illegal by Ukraine and its allies. 

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours
NEXT STORY

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

Advertisement

Related Articles

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

20-year-old Breaks Guinness World Record For Most Rubik's Cubes Solved In 24 hours

A young Brit broke the previous Guinness World Record Attempt of 5,800 after solving 6,931 cubes in 24 hours
8-Year-Old Boy Applies For Restaurant Dishwasher Job So He Can Buy An Xbox

8-Year-Old Boy Applies For Restaurant Dishwasher Job So He Can Buy An Xbox

"This will be my first job ever!" 8-year-old Nash Johnson wanted an Xbox to play with his friends, but instead of asking his mum, he applied for a job at a restaurant.
Football Fans Set To Pay $140 Per Beer At Qatar World Cup

Football Fans Set To Pay $140 Per Beer At Qatar World Cup

With the World Cup set to kick off on November 20th, fans are being informed that it could put quite a dent in their bank accounts.
‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Changes Name To ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson’ In Climate Change Protest

‘The Office’ Star Rainn Wilson Changes Name To ‘Rainnfall Heat Wave Rising Sea Levels Wilson’ In Climate Change Protest

The beloved actor said he’s changing his name on all social media platforms to further raise awareness for climate change.
British Airways Will Now Allow Male Staff To Wear Makeup

British Airways Will Now Allow Male Staff To Wear Makeup

British Airways announced they would now permit male pilots and cabin crew to wear a "touch of mascara and lip colour," and paint their nails if they would like to.