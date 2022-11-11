Ukraine Claims Major Gains As Russia Announces Withdrawal From Kherson

Ukrainian troops say they have retaken key towns surrounding Kherson, forcing Russia to announce their withdrawal from the regional city.

Russian defence minister Sergei Shoigu announced on Wednesday of Russia’s plans to pull its troops from the southern city, the first and only regional capital captured by Russian forces.

The decision, Russian officials say, was made to save the lives of soldiers in the face of the Ukrainian surge.

“I understand that this is a very difficult decision, but at the same time we will preserve the most important thing – the lives of our servicemen and the overall combat capability of the grouping of troops, which is futile to keep on the right (west) bank in a limited area,” said General Sergey Surovikin, the recently appointed commander of the war effort.

The announcement is viewed as a major setback for Moscow’s war efforts, but Ukrainian officials have warned that the manoeuvre could be a trap.

“For the moment, we don’t know their intentions – will they engage in fighting with us, and will they try to hold the city of Kherson? They are moving very slowly,” Ukraine’s presidential adviser Oleksiy Arestovych said.

Kherson is one of the four Ukrainian regions in which Russia staged “referendums” and formally “annexed” on September 30, a move that was condemned as illegal by Ukraine and its allies.