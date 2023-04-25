The Project

UK Zoo Is Looking To Hire Human ‘Seagull Deterrents’ To Scare Away The Cheeky Birds, But There Is A Catch

A zoo in the English town of Blackpool is looking to hire a team of ‘seagull deterrents’ to scare away the nuisance birds.

However, the successful hires will have to wear eagle costumes to scare off the brazen birds.

The Blackpool Zoo advert reads, “At Blackpool Zoo, it goes without saying that we love all animals. And as a seaside resort, Blackpool is not short of seagulls.

“However, the seagulls are proving to be a bit of a nuisance when it comes to trying to steal food from our visitors and our animal enclosures!

“We need to do what we can to keep the seagulls away from our main visitor dining areas, which is why we are looking for a team of people to join our Visitor Services team as ‘Seagull Deterrent’.”

Father And Son Duo Named World's Best Rock Stackers

