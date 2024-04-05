The Project

UK Town Looking To Hire Harry Styles Fans As Local Tour Guides

Calling all Harry Styles superfans: his hometown of Holmes Chapel in Cheshire, England, is looking for 'Harries' to take visitors on guided tours.

The new job opportunity is "recruiting Harry Style fans" specifically, those who have a "flair for storytelling" and a "genuine interest in Holmes Chapel with a good knowledge of its history, including Harry Styles and his roots here."

The job description says the role is perfect for anyone looking to "combine [their] love of Harry Styles with a rewarding job as a tour guide."

2023 saw the town create a Harry Styles Walking Map, prompting an influx of 5,000 visitors to the town, according to the town's newsletter.

"With over 5,000 visitors and 4 TV crews making the pilgrimage to Holmes Chapel, Mandeville's, and the Twemlow Viaduct, our village has seen a significant increase in footfall," Chairman Peter Whiers wrote.

"Even during the wet winter months, Harries have continued to visit, braving muddy banks and wet fields to pay homage at Harry's Wall."

Mr Whiers added that it was time for the town to elevate its offerings to ensure that visitors have a truly memorable experience in the village which we are proud to call our own."

The applications are open until April 15 with the tours expected to start in June 2024.

