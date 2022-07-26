The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

UK To Host Eurovision Song Contest On Behalf Of Ukraine

UK To Host Eurovision Song Contest On Behalf Of Ukraine

The United Kingdom were runners up in the 2022 Eurovision song contest and will host the competition on behalf of Ukraine in 2023.

Organisers of Eurovision, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) previously decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

Despite this, Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at this year's competition in Turin, Italy, with the UK's Sam Ryder coming runner-up.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called ‘big five nations’ - the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who each qualify for the grand final every year because of their financial contributions to the event.

The UK hosting the 2023 Eurovision will be the ninth time they have hosted Eurovision, more than any other country.

The UK will now enter a bidding process to decide the host city, which will be jointly managed by the BBC and EBU.

Martin Osterdahl, Eurovision's executive supervisor, said: "We're exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.”

Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC, said:  "I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would "put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends".

He said that in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week they "agreed that wherever Eurovision 2023 is held, it must celebrate the country and people of Ukraine".

Airport Chaos Could Become Worse With Baggage Handlers Threatening Industrial Action
NEXT STORY

Airport Chaos Could Become Worse With Baggage Handlers Threatening Industrial Action

Advertisement

Related Articles

Airport Chaos Could Become Worse With Baggage Handlers Threatening Industrial Action

Airport Chaos Could Become Worse With Baggage Handlers Threatening Industrial Action

The continuing chaos at airports around the country could become worse with baggage handlers threatening industrial action.
Casual Workers Included In Government’s Paid Domestic Violence Leave Scheme

Casual Workers Included In Government’s Paid Domestic Violence Leave Scheme

Casual workers will be eligible for the government's new paid domestic and violence leave scheme.
Australia Sees Highest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalisations Since Pandemic Began

Australia Sees Highest Number Of COVID-19 Hospitalisations Since Pandemic Began

Covid numbers in Australia have increased, with hospitalisations reaching the highest volume since the beginning of the pandemic.
47th Parliament Sits For The First Time Today With Anthony Albanese Calling For “Unity”

47th Parliament Sits For The First Time Today With Anthony Albanese Calling For “Unity”

The House of Representatives and Senate will sit today for the 47th parliament. The first since Labor won the May election.
New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

New Study Revealed Working From Home Can Be Bad For Your Health

Are you someone who loves working from home? Well, you might want to consider going back into the office.