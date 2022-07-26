UK To Host Eurovision Song Contest On Behalf Of Ukraine

Organisers of Eurovision, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) previously decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion.

Despite this, Ukraine’s entry Kalush Orchestra triumphed at this year's competition in Turin, Italy, with the UK's Sam Ryder coming runner-up.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called ‘big five nations’ - the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who each qualify for the grand final every year because of their financial contributions to the event.

The UK hosting the 2023 Eurovision will be the ninth time they have hosted Eurovision, more than any other country.

The UK will now enter a bidding process to decide the host city, which will be jointly managed by the BBC and EBU.

Martin Osterdahl, Eurovision's executive supervisor, said: "We're exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023.”

Mykola Chernotytskyi, head of the managing board of Ukrainian broadcaster UA:PBC, said: "I am confident that together we will be able to add Ukrainian spirit to this event and once again unite the whole of Europe around our common values of peace, support, celebrating diversity and talent."

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the UK would "put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends".

He said that in talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky last week they "agreed that wherever Eurovision 2023 is held, it must celebrate the country and people of Ukraine".