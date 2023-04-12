UK To Give One Million Smokers Vapes To Try And Help Them Stop Smoking

Pregnant women will also be offered up to £400 ($746AUD) to stop smoking as part of measures introduced by Rishi Sunak's government.

Charities have slammed the idea, saying that swapping cigarettes for vapes is 'nowhere near sufficient' in tackling the addiction.

Health Minister Neil O'Brien said the campaign, dubbed 'swap to stop' as the first of its kind in the world.

"Up to two out of three lifelong smokers will die from smoking. Cigarettes are the only product on sale which will kill you if used correctly," he said.