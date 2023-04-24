The Project

UK Tests Emergency Alarm System And Well, It Kind Of Failed

The UK tested its emergency mobile alarm system over the weekend, and while tens of millions got alerted to the test, it also failed for many.

In reports post the 3 PM Sunday alarm, it was reported many received the message at 2:59 PM, some received it at 3:10 PM, and many didn't get it all.

And to make matters worse, in Wales, the government made a spelling error in the Welsh translation of the message.

A spokesperson for one mobile network said, "We are working closely with the Government to understand why and ensure it doesn't happen when the system is in use."

The Cabinet Office said it would review the outcome of the UK-wide test and acknowledged that a "very small proportion of mobile users on some networks did not receive it".

The 10-second alert was sent to every mobile with 4G and 5G signals but was not sent to those on 2G, 3G or connected only via wifi.

