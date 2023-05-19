UK Survey Reveals How Many People Are Making Awful Drunken Purchases

With Amazon, eBay and Facebook marketplace, buying crap you don’t need has never been easier.

With just a few swipes and taps on your phone, you can buy a headband with earphones in it, a pillow with Dwayne The Rock Johnson’s head on it, or even a weird banana duck soft toy.

If you feel something is lacking in your life, you can always turn to online shopping to desperately fill the void.

It’s often late at night, after a few drinks, that we find ourselves feeling the loneliest. We’ve had a few cheeky wines after getting home from work, finished binge-watching a TV series, and we are suddenly left with a familiar feeling of ennui.

Seems like there is no better time to buy a thing you don’t need, a purchase that you would definitely not make whilst in a clear frame of mind.

Now you’ll have something to look forward to, and if you’re drunk enough, hopefully, forget you bought something. It’s a surprise present from your present drunken self to your sober future self.

You’d think this would be a common scene among many people, that drunken purchases happen every day, but a recent YouGov survey reveals quite the opposite.

Almost 5,000 British people were asked on the survey site the question, ‘Have you ever made purchases online when you were drunk that you would not have made if you were sober?’ and only 16% responded yes.

This is quite a small number when you consider how much the Brits love online shopping (and let’s be honest drinking)

Trade.gov reported that ‘e-commerce annual revenue totalling over $120 billion. 82% of the UK population bought at least one product online in 2021.’

And while 78% of the YouGov survey responded no, 6% responded that they ‘don’t know’, so there is a possibility that the number of drunk purchases is higher, and these people were just too drunk to remember.