UK Supermarket Chain Removes Use-By Dates From Milk In A Bid To Reduce Waste

M&S have swapped use-by dates for best-before dates. They want customers to use their own judgement to see if the dairy product has gone sour.

This is in a bid to reduce unnecessary food waste.

It has been estimated by UK charity Waste and Resources Action Programme (WRAP) that 490 million pints (roughly 278 million litres) go to waste each year.

Director of Collaboration and Change at WRAP, Catherine David, said “Milk is the third most wasted food in the home behind potatoes and bread, with around 490 million pints poured down the drain every year - 18 and a half per household - worth £270 million ($AU 503 million).

“The main reason is not drinking before the Use-By date. By changing its British and organic fresh milk to a Best-Before date, M&S is instantly helping its customers save money and cut waste by giving them more time to consume the milk they buy.

“WRAP’s joint Best Practice with the Food Standards Agency, Defra and Dairy UK states to only apply a Use-By date when required for food safety reasons, and it’s fantastic to see M&S - a Courtauld 2030 signatory - making this switch.

“This type of change to labelling is fundamental in helping people reduce household food waste, which currently tops more than 6.6 million tonnes each year across the UK.”

However, Food Standards Agency has warned customers that a sniff test is not always reliable.

“People can’t always smell the bugs that cause food poisoning,” the British government agency said in 2022.

They emphasised that you should not consume milk after a specified use-by date, “even if it smells fine.”

But, milk that has a best-before date can be consumed if it passes the sniff test.