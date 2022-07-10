The Project

UK Singer, Will Young, Performs In His Underwear As Heatwave Gets The Better Of Him

UK singer, Will Young, has felt the brunt of the country’s heatwave while performing at the ‘Kew the music’ festival.

Young decided to perform his gig in leather pants when temperatures rose above 27 degrees.

But, when it all became a little bit hot, Young said, ‘I shouldn’t have worn these’ before he decided to take them off mid-set.

To make matters funnier for the crowd, Young said that he ‘shouldn’t have worn grey’ underwear because you could see them quite easily.

Young went on to say ‘My trousers were so unbearably slimy, I couldn’t face it anymore and also, I’ve got great legs.’

