UK Shoppers Furious Over Hot Cross Buns Decorated Without A Cross

Shoppers in the UK have been left fuming after a major supermarket chain chose to remove the cross from their hot cross buns.

According to The Sun, British supermarket chain Iceland has debuted spiced Easter buns with ticks in place of the traditional cross.

The retailer is hoping to gauge customer feedback on the crossless buns, which research suggests one fifth of customers will prefer.

Iceland will continue to sell the traditional hot cross buns along with the spiced buns, as well as chocolate and salted caramel buns, and raspberry and white chocolate buns.

Over the holiday season, Iceland chose to forgo a Christmas advert in favour of price cuts.

Statement From Diamond Valley Baptist Church

