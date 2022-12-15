UK Radio Hosts Offers People Money For Changing To Change Their Name To Karen

"Hi I'd like to speak to the manager…of Births, Deaths and Marriages".

The name Karen has recently been used as a term to describe entitled, demanding, or difficult people, particularly when they want to speak to the manager or complain about something. This usage is often associated with a stereotype of white, middle-aged women so it's not exactly shocking that the popularity of the name is declining.

The exact origin of this usage is unclear, but it has become a popular meme and catchphrase on social media and other online platforms.

Of course, no one wants to be associated with the above traits, but if you're willing to put up with some jokes and aren't particularly fond of your current name, there may be a way to make some money by changing your name to Karen.

Matt Edmondson, a DJ for Radio 1, is growing concerned about the possible extinction of the name and has decided to put up his own money in an effort to address the lack of Karens.

The number of infants born with the name Karen has fallen below 500, and if this trend continues, there may soon be no Karens at all.

Edmondson wants to save the name and has pledged to pay 100 people to officially change their names to Karen in the hopes of starting the process of conserving the name for future generations.

He also added if he had another child, he'd call them Karen as part of the fight to regain the name.

So is it worth it? Honestly, probably not. Edmondson only intends to pay the £42.44 required to legally alter your name by deed poll.

Ironically this is a rather Karen like offer. No tip Edmondson?

If you have a big heart and think skin, you could change your name to help all the other Karens. We have the 'basic Karen' and the 'cancelled Karen', now all we need is the 'lovely Karen'.