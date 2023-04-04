UK Post Firm Royal Mail Apologises After Manager Gives Employees Pay Rises Before Saying It Was An April Fool’s Joke

A pay rise was something many interpreted as a long-overdue recognition of their hard work throughout the pandemic.

The poster said that an agreement had been made between Royal Mail and the union, and also promised to purchase a new fleet of vans and bicycles and employ 10,000 more staff.

But it soon became clear that this was nothing more than one manager’s attempt at an April Fool's joke, branded as tone-deaf and insulting by employees and union workers.

“For many Royal Mail employees, the workplace is now a completely toxic environment where nasty, tone-deaf ‘jokes’ such as these are considered culturally acceptable,” the Communication Workers Union said.

Some are even calling for the tasteless prankster to be fired, which seems a little excessive.

The company issued an apology and promised that it remained committed to supporting its employees and that it would work with the union to address concerns staff members had.

“We apologise for any upset caused by this misjudged April Fools’ joke at one of our delivery offices,” a spokesperson for Royal Mail said.

But Royal Mail workers remained sceptical, even though the statement was made after April 1st, which would mean there’s no chance the promise is anything but solid.

Image: Getty & Kennedy News and Media