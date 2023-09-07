UK Police Hunting Terror Suspect Who Escaped Prison

21-year-old Daniel Abed Khalife, who was awaiting trial on charges relating to the Official Secrets Act and terrorism, is believed to have escaped HMP Wandsworth on Wednesday morning, London police said in a statement.

Police have advised the public not to approach the 1.88m tall Khalife, who was wearing a white T-shirt, red and white chequered trousers and brown steel toe cap boots.

"We have a team of officers who are making extensive and urgent inquiries in order to locate and detain Khalife as quickly as possible," Commander Dominic Murphy, Head of the London police's Counter Terrorism Command, said.

"I also want to reassure the public that we have no information which indicates, nor any reason to believe that Khalife poses a threat to the wider public."

At his last court appearance in February, Khalife, who was based at the barracks in central England at the time of the alleged offences, was accused of trying to elicit or eliciting information “likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism.”

Khalife was also charged with making a bomb hoax, placing three canisters with wires on a desk "with the intention of inducing in another a belief that the said article was likely to explode or ignite".