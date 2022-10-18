UK Police Buy Tuk-Tuks To Help Fight Crime, But Locals Can't Take Them Seriously

Gwent Police in Wales revealed four Tuk-Tuk vehicles to help patrol parks, walkways and other public areas day and night, hoping to create 'safe spaces'.

However, the local population can't help but find the Tuk-Tuks hilarious. Day and night, officers and "ambassadors" will operate the tuk-tuks to help residents wanting crime prevention advice, to report incidents and help create a feeling of safety.

Chief Inspector Damian Sowrey said "The feedback was overwhelmingly positive with parents telling officers that they would feel safer knowing that there was support for young people out at night, and from women who could think of an occasion when the tuk-tuk would have been a welcome sight."

However, locals on social media were quick to mock the vehicles, Ashley Keeble said: "Good luck chasing some young scallywag churning up the cricket pitch in it.''

"If they are brave enough to drive one of these around certain parts of Newport, it'll be burnt out and thrown in the Usk within the first week," said Grahem Shimell.

Local business Baytree Kitchen joked they would "like to see that chase an Audi or BMW"