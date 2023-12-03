The Project

UK MP Calls For Prince Harry & Meghan To Be Stripped Of Their Titles

Royal family members who "trash" the institution could be stripped of their titles under a new law proposed by a British Conservative MP.

Bob Seely took aim at Harry and Meghan as he outlined his hopes to bring forward legislation in the House of Commons.

The Isle of Wight MP said he will present his Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill in the next couple of weeks in a bid to "strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of their royal titles".

Writing for the Mail on Sunday, Mr Seely said: "I'm not a republican and support the monarchy, but after the latest instalment of the couple's feud with the rest of the royal family, I believe that parliament and the Privy Council should consider a nuclear option.

"The Duke and Duchess can be Mr and Mrs like the rest of us.

"My Titles Deprivation 1917 Act Amendment Bill would allow a vote in Parliament to advise the ancient advisory Privy Council to strip a member of the royal family of their titles.

"My aim is simple: if someone doesn't want to be royal, that is a decision we respect - but they should not keep the titles and privileges if they trash an institution that plays an important part in our nation's life."

A racism row has reignited in the wake of Omid Scobie's tell-all book, Endgame.

Dutch copies of the book were pulled from the shelves in the Netherlands when they were found to have identified two individuals said to have questioned the skin colour of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's son.

Mr Scobie said he has "never submitted a book that had their names in it".

Mr Seely was not among the 20 MPs drawn out of the Private Members' Bill ballot and therefore does not have priority to bring forward a proposal

It means the bill is highly unlikely to make progress through Parliament in its proposed form due to a lack of time to consider it.

