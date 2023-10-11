UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

Willoughby has fronted the daytime program for 14 years, and has been notably absent from the show since Thursday, while under police guard at home with her family.

Gavin Plumb, 36, was charged last week with solicitation to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap the presenter.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Willoughby said it was a decision she felt she had to make for herself and her family.

“I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning,” the star wrote, before going on to thank everyone who worked on the show.

“Thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she added.

“I will miss you all so much.”

Willoughby’s departure comes just five months after that of her former co-host Phillip Schofield, who left after admitting he had lied about his relationship with a younger ITV employee.

Together, the pair were responsible for many of This Morning’s most memorable moments, such as Gino D’Acampo’s infamous “if my grandmother had wheels she would’ve been a bike” cooking segment.