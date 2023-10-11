The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

UK Morning TV Personality Holly Willoughby Leaves Show Days After Kidnapping Plot

British television personality Holly Willoughby has announced she is leaving ITV’s ‘This Morning’, just days after a man was charged in an alleged plot to kidnap and murder her.

Willoughby has fronted the daytime program for 14 years, and has been notably absent from the show since Thursday, while under police guard at home with her family. 

Gavin Plumb, 36, was charged last week with solicitation to commit murder over an alleged plot to kidnap the presenter.

In a statement posted to Instagram, Willoughby said it was a decision she felt she had to make for herself and her family.

“I have let ITV know today that after 14 years, I will not be returning to This Morning,” the star wrote, before going on to thank everyone who worked on the show. 

“Thank you to the wonderful viewers. You’ve been so loyal, so supportive and the very best company every day,” she added.

“I will miss you all so much.”

Willoughby’s departure comes just five months after that of her former co-host Phillip Schofield, who left after admitting he had lied about his relationship with a younger ITV employee.  

Together, the pair were responsible for many of This Morning’s most memorable moments, such as Gino D’Acampo’s infamous “if my grandmother had wheels she would’ve been a bike” cooking segment. 

 
View this post on Instagram
 

A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married
NEXT STORY

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

Advertisement

Related Articles

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

Couple Hikes 1220 Metres To Top Of Mountain In Wedding Dresses To Get Married

A couple from the US hiked over a kilometre in their wedding dresses to get married on top of a mountain.
Jerry Seinfeld Hints At Return Of One Of The Greatest Sitcoms Of All Time

Jerry Seinfeld Hints At Return Of One Of The Greatest Sitcoms Of All Time

Comedian Jerry Seinfeld has hinted that a Seinfeld reunion may be in the works.
Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder Announces 2024 Departure

Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder Announces 2024 Departure

Qantas Chairman Richard Goyder has bowed to public and shareholder pressure, announcing his retirement in late 2024 as a part of a "board renewal plan".
Eye-Watering Cost Of Beer At Sydney Pub Leaves Aussies Outraged

Eye-Watering Cost Of Beer At Sydney Pub Leaves Aussies Outraged

One Sydney pub patron has been left baffled after they were charged nearly $20 for a pint of beer.
Australian Galit Carbone Dies Following Hamas Attack In Israel

Australian Galit Carbone Dies Following Hamas Attack In Israel

Grandmother Galit Carbone is the first Australian confirmed dead after Hamas attacked Israel, killing hundreds of civilians and taking others hostage. 