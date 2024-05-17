The Project

UK McDonald’s Drop The “Happy” In “Happy Meal” To Raise Awareness For Mental Health Week

McDonald’s in the UK will be rebranding their Happy Meal to mark Mental Health Awareness Week, removing the smile from the box and “Happy” from the menu item name.

This news comes after the UK division of the fast food chain shared an ad to their YouTube Page featuring children speaking about their emotions, in a bid to spread the message that it is okay not to feel happy all the time.

Those wanting to order the beloved children’s meal between May 13 - 19 will be ordering “The Meal”, and will receive a plain red box with the reminder, “It’s okay not to feel happy all the time” printed on the bottom.

“We know how important it is to help stimulate open conversations about mental health in families,” Louise Page, McDonald’s Head of Consumer Communications & Partnerships, said.

“Through this change to our Happy Meal box, we hope many more families are encouraged to kickstart positive conversations around children’s emotions and wellbeing.”

