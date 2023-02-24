UK Man Breaks Guinness World Record After Running A Marathon 68 Days In A Row

No matter your morning exercise routine, it simply cannot compare to the man in the UK who runs a full marathon with his two dogs before work. Every. Single. Morning.

Aaron Robinson and his two collies, Inca and River, start their day at 3am with a protein shake and then a casual 42 km jog, which takes five hours, around London.

The morning ritual seems to have struck a chord with Robinson and his furry pals, as they have made this exorbitant distance 68 mornings in a row. If verified by Guinness World Records, Robinson will have beaten the previous record of 62 consecutive days.

The current official record holder is held by Vishak Krishnaswamy from Maharashtra India, when he ran from September 1 to November 1 in 2022.

In order to supplement his body with the appropriate fuel, Robinson consumes 6,000 calories a day, which is roughly three times the recommended daily intake of an adult.

Sleep is also an issue, because not only has he committed to a five hour run every single day, he also works full time. His daily schedule looks like this: 3am: wake, feed dogs, run. 8am: come home, get ready, go to work. 6pm: come home from work, dinner. 7pm: bed. RINSE AND REPEAT!

But why? 3am? 42 km? THEN work? Is he being forced? Is this what owning collies looks like? Make this make sense!

It turns out that not only does Robinson and his dogs like running, but he’s also a really, really good bloke.

These daily marathons are helping him raise funds for the charity he works for, ‘Hope for Justice’, which is combating human trafficking and slavery.

Robinson has raised almost $3,000 for the charity, and he promises to run this daily marathon with his two dogs for as long as he can.

Maybe that spin class isn’t as hard after all?

Image: Instagram @mycrazycollies