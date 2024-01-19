The Project

UK Health Officials Encourage People To ‘Waddle Like A Penguin’ To Safely Walk On Icy Surfaces

Public health officials in the UK encourage people to “walk like a penguin” on icy surfaces to avoid falling, even releasing handy tips on how to waddle.

In a post to social media, NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde officials demonstrated how to waddle to safely cross surfaces, saying, “When it comes to getting around on the ice, penguins know best”.

The post went on to detail top tips for walking like a penguin, encouraging readers to bend slightly and point their feet out, extend their arms at their sides and walk flatfoot with short steps. 

Dr Emilia Crighton, director for public health at NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, said that trips and falls are the most common accidents resulting in injury during the harsh UK winter. 

“While it might seem silly to walk or waddle like a penguin, the alternative may be a nasty injury or even time in hospital,” Dr Crighton said. 

“Remember, when it comes to getting around on ice, penguins know best, so when you’re out and about in the next few days, adopting the penguin stance is a really effective way to move without falling.”

