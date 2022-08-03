The Project

UK Grandad Discovers He's Been Misspelling His Name

A UK grandad named Allan finds out his name actually should only have one 'L'

A UK grandad named Allan has had the shock of a lifetime after discovering that his name is actually spelled with one L, and not two. The discovery was made recently after he unearthed his birth certificate and saw the proper spelling of his birth name.

What is even more shocking is that his parents have been misspelling his name his whole life.

The incorrect spelling also appears on his wedding certificate and driver's licence, so unfortunately he won't be able to drive himself to get a new wedding certificate.

Allan's daughter posted her dad's reaction on TikTok, revealing that Allan, aka Alan, even has two tattoos of his misspelled name- one on his arm and one on his hand. Unfortunately he's been using his tattoos as a reference for whenever he needs to spell his name.

According to the Daily Mail, Allan said, "I was dumbfounded and just couldn't believe it... I'm not going to start changing it, I don't see what difference it would make."

Well, actually, it would make signing paperwork one second faster.

With a misspelled name on official documentation, he would've been great at going under the radar on Hunted. Oh well, there'll surely be a Season 2 for him to apply to.

