UK Government Blocks Bill That Would Make It Easier For People To Change Their Gender

The UK government has decided it will block a Scottish bill that would mean it would be easier for people to change their legal gender.

Ministers say the draft law would conflict with the equality protections around the rest of the country.

It is the first time a Scottish law has been blocked for affecting a UK-wide law.

The bill would have seen the need for a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria removed and would have lowered the minimum age from 18 to 16.

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the decision from the Conservative government was a ‘full-frontal attack’ on the Scottish parliament.

Sturgeon said the decision “will be using trans people – already one of the most vulnerable, stigmatized groups in our society – as a political weapon.”

