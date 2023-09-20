UK Football Fan Shows Off New Hybrid, The Pizza Dog, To Mixed Reviews

Deciding what to eat can be difficult. We've all been there; it's a Friday night, and you can't be bothered cooking. You think grabbing a takeaway will be easy, but as you start to peruse the menus of your local fast-food venues, the selection becomes overwhelming. With a multitude of culinary choices, dietary preferences, and nutritional considerations, selecting the perfect meal can feel like navigating a culinary labyrinth. The struggle lies in balancing cravings, health goals, convenience, and taste preferences while also using all those vouchers you got in the mail last week half eaten by snails.

Well, one fast food truck in the UK has at least made the choice between pizza and a hotdog easier by combining the two. The account @footyscran posted on X (Not the box but the social media site formerly known as Twitter) a picture of the horror. Available from the food truck Working Man's Kitchen in Nottingham, this Italian American combo features a USA-style frank and then-along boat-shaped pizza instead of a hot dog bun.

The Tweet received over six thousand likes and nine hundred retweets, but the response was divided. One user, Dr Headgear was very unhappy 'Not a pizza, not a hot dog. Get in the bin', while Conner Burks was very keen 'I'll take 2'.

It does look like you've taken two perfectly good things on their own and combined them into something that looks a bit weird. These two beloved foods come from vastly different gastronomic worlds, with distinct textures, flavors, and ingredients. The combination of a hotdog and a pizza can be a delightful novelty for some, but it's important to tread carefully, as too much experimentation can lead to a taste bud tug-of-war that may leave diners craving the purity of each dish on its own. But I guess no judgment can be made until you taste it – so next stop Nottingham.