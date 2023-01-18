UK Food Watchdog Suggests Bringing Cake Into The Office Is As Bad As Secondhand Smoke

Professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency, has also suggested that advertising junk food has marginalised healthy products and has been “undermining people’s free will.”

She told The Times, “If nobody brought cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.”

While explaining that the two issues were not identical, Jebb did argue that Passive smoking inflicted harm on others “and exactly the same is true of food.”

“With smoking, after a very long time, we have got to a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment.”

Jebb insisted that restrictions on junk food advertising were “not about the nanny state.”

She explains, “Advertising means that the businesses with the most money have the biggest influence on people’s behaviour. That’s not fair.

At the moment, we allow advertising for commercial gain with no health controls on it whatsoever, and we’ve ended up with a complete market failure because what you get advertised is chocolate and not cauliflower.”