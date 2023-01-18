The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

UK Food Watchdog Suggests Bringing Cake Into The Office Is As Bad As Secondhand Smoke

UK Food Watchdog Suggests Bringing Cake Into The Office Is As Bad As Secondhand Smoke

The head of a UK-based food watchdog believes workers should not bring cake into the office, likening it to passive smoking.

Professor Susan Jebb, chairwoman of the Food Standards Agency, has also suggested that advertising junk food has marginalised healthy products and has been “undermining people’s free will.”

She told The Times, “If nobody brought cakes into the office, I would not eat cakes in the day, but because people do bring cakes in, I eat them. Now, OK, I have made a choice, but people were making a choice to go into a smoky pub.”

While explaining that the two issues were not identical, Jebb did argue that Passive smoking inflicted harm on others “and exactly the same is true of food.”

“With smoking, after a very long time, we have got to a place where we understand that individuals have to make some effort but that we can make their efforts more successful by having a supportive environment.”

Jebb insisted that restrictions on junk food advertising were “not about the nanny state.”

She explains, “Advertising means that the businesses with the most money have the biggest influence on people’s behaviour. That’s not fair.

At the moment, we allow advertising for commercial gain with no health controls on it whatsoever, and we’ve ended up with a complete market failure because what you get advertised is chocolate and not cauliflower.”

Austrian Scientists Discover That Musicians Are More Desirable To Both Men And Women
NEXT STORY

Austrian Scientists Discover That Musicians Are More Desirable To Both Men And Women

Advertisement

Related Articles

Austrian Scientists Discover That Musicians Are More Desirable To Both Men And Women

Austrian Scientists Discover That Musicians Are More Desirable To Both Men And Women

Scientists obviously have harder and easier days in the office.
Qantas Flight From Auckland To Sydney Issues Mayday Alert

Qantas Flight From Auckland To Sydney Issues Mayday Alert

A Qantas plane has landed in Sydney after earlier issuing a mayday call.
Public Pool Dress Code Sparks Outrage Across Australia

Public Pool Dress Code Sparks Outrage Across Australia

Thankfully they weren’t enforcing the mankini.
Australian Open Merchandise Prices Leave Punters Stunned

Australian Open Merchandise Prices Leave Punters Stunned

Merchandise from the 2023 Australian Open has people reaching deep into their pockets.
Naughty Noise Prank Disrupts BBC's Match Of The Day Live On Air

Naughty Noise Prank Disrupts BBC's Match Of The Day Live On Air

A prankster in the U.K. has claimed he was responsible for naughty noises' heard during the BBC's Match of the Day program on Tuesday.