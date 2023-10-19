UK Department Store Selling Sandwiches for $54

Harrods, known for its luxury goods, is known for its high-end, designer goods, and the food is no exception, with menu items including a Wagyu steak sandwich and a wagyu katsu sando, both priced at £28, or $53.90 AUD.

Wagyu beef is considered to be one of the finest cuts of meat, and likely imported from Japan, bumping the cost of the lunch items right up.

The steak sandwich also features truffle butter, another luxurious ingredient that can come with an eye-watering price tag.

The sandwiches have taken over TikTok and X alike, with users either paying up to try the expensive lunch or slamming the store for its ridiculous cost.

“I can confirm my 4.99 subway tasted better,” wrote one disappointed diner.

“No sandwich is worth £28,” said another disapproving commenter.

Others disagreed and felt the sandwich was worth every cent, saying it was “well worth the money”.