UK Council Announces ‘War On Wee’ With ‘Paint That Pees Back’ To Stop People Publicly Urinating

The UK Council of Cheltenham has declared a ‘war on wee’ to prevent racegoers from relieving themselves in public on the way to the course.

It is expected that over 25,000 people will turn up to the Cheltenham Races, and the local council wants to avoid them making the nearest building into a loo.

Councillor Max Wilkinson said, “Public urination at any time is disgusting and we shouldn’t have to put up with this anymore.”

The council’s secret weapon is hydrophobic paint. This paint will coat the surface, preventing any liquid from sticking to the wall, and instead, ricocheting off and onto the pee-er.

“Last year, I saw a line of men brazenly weeing against a wall near the town centre while hundreds of people sat in traffic queues just yards away - they were totally shameless.”

“I’m sure the prospect of wet trousers will make people think twice, even if they think they won’t get caught and fined.”

