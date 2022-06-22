UK Comedian, Joe Lycett, Had The Police Investigate One Of His Jokes Following A Stand Up Show

Comedian Joe Lycett shared to his Instagram that he was investigated by the police after an audience member complained about a joke in one of his shows.

In the post, he revealed he was asked to explain the context of the joke and that the authorities have now closed the case.

Lycett, 33, said he hoped the joke amused the investigating officers and that the joke will remain in his standup routine for the remainder of his UK and Ireland tour.

Surely, this whole kerfuffle with the police will now also make for an interesting standup bit.

Sharing to his Instagram a photo of the police’s message confirming the matter was closed, he wrote:

“So someone came to my tour show a few weeks back and was offended by one of the jokes.

“This involved me writing a statement explaining the context of the joke for them; I particularly enjoyed putting the words ‘giant donkey dick’ into a message to a police detective.

“Charmed, and hopefully amused, the rozzers have since closed the matter.”

The Birmingham-born comic has appeared on comedy shows such as Taskmaster and QI, and has been behind several public stunts in recent years.

Lycett made headlines in March 2020 when he temporarily changed his name by deed poll to Hugo Boss, after the German luxury designer used trademark claims to target small businesses and charities who use “boss” in their branding.