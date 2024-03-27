The Project

UK Cadbury Shop Sparks Outrage By Selling 'Gesture Eggs'

A UK Cadbury shop has sparked outrage after seemingly dropping the term 'Easter' from their advertising material, instead running promotions for 'gesture eggs'.

According to the Daily Mail UK, an independently run discount store is running a two-for-£10 promotion on 'gesture eggs', despite the chocolate giant using 'Easter' in its marketing for over 100 years.

Cadbury outlet stores in Cheshire Oaks, Wirral, and Alfreton, Derbyshire and Spalding, Lincolnshire are all running promotions on 'gesture eggs'. 

Cadbury told the Daily Mail the 'gesture eggs' promotion was independently run by Freshstore which operates the discount store and denied having any involvement in it. 

The confectionery giant had come under fire for the omission of the word 'Easter' in the past when the Cadbury-sponsored National Trust Easter egg trail was renamed the 'Great British Egg Hunt' in 2017.

At the time, the Church of England accused the National Trust and Cadbury of 'airbrushing faith'.

Outraged customers took to social media to voice their fury, with one calling the move an "utter disgrace", adding "I am so so sick of this woke pandering society we live in."

A spokesperson for Mondelez International, which owns Cadbury, told the Daily Mail UK: 'All Cadbury Easter shell eggs sold in the UK reference Easter very clearly on the packaging – sometimes multiple times. Cadbury has used the word Easter in our marketing and communications for over 100 years and continues to do so with our new Easter product range. To claim anything otherwise is factually incorrect.

'We are proud of the role we play within families' Easter celebrations and have a wide range of products that can be enjoyed throughout the Easter season.'

