The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

UK Bank Halifax Tells Customers To Close Their Account Over New Name Badge Drama

UK Bank Halifax Tells Customers To Close Their Account Over New Name Badge Drama

Halifax encouraged staff to display their pronouns on name badges in the branch, however, the move caused some customers to boycott the bank over the move.

Halifax, the bank introduced an option for staff to display their pronouns beneath their name, ensuring customers could use the correct pronouns when addressing the staff member.

Halifax tweeted a photo of a badge with the name Gemma on it, with ‘(she/her/hers)’ listed underneath, on Tuesday.

The picture was captioned: ‘Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing.’

https://twitter.com/HalifaxBank/status/1541692892175110146?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw%7Ctwcamp%5Etweetembed%7Ctwterm%5E1541908537747689476%7Ctwgr%5E%7Ctwcon%5Es2_&ref_url=https%3A%2F%2Fmetro.co.uk%2F2022%2F06%2F30%2Fhalifax-tells-critics-of-staff-pronoun-badges-to-close-accounts-16917449%2F

While the company received support for the gesture, it was quickly hit with backlash too.

Critics accused the bank of ‘bowing down to ideology’ and ‘trying to ride a gravy train’.

Juan Jeringuilla sarcastically said: ‘I identify as somebody who does not believe that basic fact about the world change because of Gemma’s feelings,’

Some Twitter users went as far as to ask how to close their account, to which Halifax were more than happy to facilitate. 

They stated ‘We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.’

Halifax continued to defend the simple addition of pronouns to the name badges, saying: ‘We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity.

‘We care about our customers’ and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.’

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity
NEXT STORY

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Advertisement

Related Articles

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

Friends' Co-Creator To Donate $4 Million After Becoming 'Embarrassed' About The Show's Lack Of Diversity

One of the co-creator of ‘Friends’ has donated $4 million after admitting she is “embarrassed” by the show’s whiteness.
Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Venice To Start Charging Visitors An Entry Free

Listen up, globetrotters: from 16 January 2023 you’ll have to pay to visit Venice.
Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

Man Takes Cash And Disappears After Employer Accidentally Pays Him 286 Times His Normal Salary

A man in Chile has disappeared from his job after he was accidentally paid nearly 300 times his normal salary.
Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Stefanos Tsitsipas Brands Nick Kyrgios A 'Bully' After Fiery Wimbledon Clash

Nick Kyrgios has branded Stefanos Tsitsipas soft after the vanquished Greek accused the Australian of being a bully and possessing an "evil side" in a bitter postscript to the pair's explosive third-round Wimbledon clash.
Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia Surpasses 10,000 COVID-19 Deaths

Australia has surpassed the grim milestone of 10,000 COVID-19 deaths, as authorities urge people to remain vigilant against the disease.