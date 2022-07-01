UK Bank Halifax Tells Customers To Close Their Account Over New Name Badge Drama

Halifax, the bank introduced an option for staff to display their pronouns beneath their name, ensuring customers could use the correct pronouns when addressing the staff member.

Halifax tweeted a photo of a badge with the name Gemma on it, with ‘(she/her/hers)’ listed underneath, on Tuesday.

The picture was captioned: ‘Pronouns matter. #ItsAPeopleThing.’

While the company received support for the gesture, it was quickly hit with backlash too.

Critics accused the bank of ‘bowing down to ideology’ and ‘trying to ride a gravy train’.

Juan Jeringuilla sarcastically said: ‘I identify as somebody who does not believe that basic fact about the world change because of Gemma’s feelings,’

Some Twitter users went as far as to ask how to close their account, to which Halifax were more than happy to facilitate.

They stated ‘We strive for inclusion, equality and quite simply, in doing what’s right. If you disagree with our values, you’re welcome to close your account.’

Halifax continued to defend the simple addition of pronouns to the name badges, saying: ‘We want to create a safe and accepting environment that opens the conversation around gender identity.

‘We care about our customers’ and colleagues’ individual preferences so, for us, it’s a very simple solution to accidental misgendering.’