UberEats Teams Up With Cannabis Maker To Deliver Weed In Canada

The world has come quite a long way in the last few years.

Cannabis has been legalised in many parts of the world, and food delivery services have proliferated to the point where most of the bike lanes on our roads are used solely by Deliveroo riders.

But now, these two tremendous advancements in human civilisation have come together with UberEats teaming up with a cannabis retailer in Canada to deliver marijuana directly to your door.

It really is a match made in heaven, considering one of the core consequences of ingesting cannabis is the munchies.

When ordering weed on the app, we can only presume that the frequently bought together list of suggestions includes flavoured Doritos, toasted cheese sandwiches and 200 cheeseburgers.

"Leafly has been empowering the cannabis marketplace in Canada for more than four years, and we support more than 200 cannabis retailers… We are thrilled to work with Uber Eats to help licensed retailers bring safe, legal cannabis to people across the city," the CEO of Leafly Yoko Miyashita said in a press release.

It's hoped that the partnership will help to curb people purchasing cannabis on the black market and discourage people from driving high.

Of course, there is the concern that this could make it easier for people under the age of 18 to get their hands on the drug, but the partnership claims that customers will be required to verify their age and sobriety upon delivery.

Of course, it's important that children are not permitted to order cannabis, but it is equally important that people who are already high are not able to be delivered additional cannabis.

Consider how concerning it would be to be high and then to look at your app only to see the little car icon spinning around like a dreidel, changing direction and floating across buildings and bodies of water as the GPS systems buffers.

This experience is already mind-boggling for the sober brain, but it could be particularly shocking to someone who's already three brownies deep.

It's unclear at this stage if UberEats will work to deliver cannabis to other parts of Canada or the United States.

Of course, the challenge with expanding operations in the US is that the laws around cannabis use vary quite dramatically from state to state.

Of course, it's the same issue in Australia, with different jurisdictions having different rules around how much cannabis a person can possess and for what purpose.

However, in Australia, medical marijuana was legalised in 2016, so perhaps there's a way to create an UberEats delivery service for people who qualify.

Surely UberEats could create a platform where people simply submit their Medicare number into the app to have the cannabis bulk billed, which would mean the customer only has to pay for the $4.99 delivery fee.

The first delivery app able to get this off the ground would make a tremendous amount of money.

So, we recommend that UberEats get in quick! Because if Menulog does it first, they're going to have a huge advantage, considering they've already got Snoop Dogg as an ambassador.