Uber Will Now Offer Users The Option To Take A Taxi In Victoria

Once commercial enemies, Uber and the taxi industry have now teamed up to offer customers a choice.

Taxi drivers will be able to sign up for Uber and accept trips from the app.

Uber Australia chief executive Dom Taylor told The Age it was time Australia caught up to the rest of the world in offering taxis on the app.

“If you look around the world, we’ve done deals in both New York and LA,” Taylor said.

“In Asia, we have Uber taxi products live in Hong Kong, Korea, Japan [and] Taiwan.”

Taylor also added enough taxi drivers had signed up that the new feature would be operational on launch day.

According to Taylor, taxi drivers in San Francisco who were on the Uber platform earned an average of 23.8 per cent more than those who weren’t.

But the taxi industry warns it could be at the detriment of customers’ safety.

“Given that taxi and ride-share vehicles operate on completely different platforms and do not interact with one another, there is no way that either a ride-share or a taxi provider can access the data they need to manage protocols relating to things like fatigue management policies and customer complaints,” a spokesperson for 13Cabs told The Age.

Fares booked for taxis through Uber are 1.2 times the price of UberX, and Uber keeps 25 per cent plus GST.