The Project

Episodes
Video Extras
ArticlesLinks
More
Back

Uber Will Now Offer Users The Option To Take A Taxi In Victoria

Uber Will Now Offer Users The Option To Take A Taxi In Victoria

From Wednesday, Uber will now offer taxis on its platform for those in Melbourne, Geelong, Ballarat and the Mornington Peninsula.

Once commercial enemies, Uber and the taxi industry have now teamed up to offer customers a choice.

Taxi drivers will be able to sign up for Uber and accept trips from the app.

Uber Australia chief executive Dom Taylor told The Age it was time Australia caught up to the rest of the world in offering taxis on the app.

“If you look around the world, we’ve done deals in both New York and LA,” Taylor said.

“In Asia, we have Uber taxi products live in Hong Kong, Korea, Japan [and] Taiwan.”

Taylor also added enough taxi drivers had signed up that the new feature would be operational on launch day.

According to Taylor, taxi drivers in San Francisco who were on the Uber platform earned an average of 23.8 per cent more than those who weren’t.

But the taxi industry warns it could be at the detriment of customers’ safety.

“Given that taxi and ride-share vehicles operate on completely different platforms and do not interact with one another, there is no way that either a ride-share or a taxi provider can access the data they need to manage protocols relating to things like fatigue management policies and customer complaints,” a spokesperson for 13Cabs told The Age.

Fares booked for taxis through Uber are 1.2 times the price of UberX, and Uber keeps 25 per cent plus GST.

Woman Reveals She Has Already Prepared Her Christmas Lunch And That Sounds Like Frozen Hell
NEXT STORY

Woman Reveals She Has Already Prepared Her Christmas Lunch And That Sounds Like Frozen Hell

    Advertisement

    Related Articles

    Woman Reveals She Has Already Prepared Her Christmas Lunch And That Sounds Like Frozen Hell

    Woman Reveals She Has Already Prepared Her Christmas Lunch And That Sounds Like Frozen Hell

    One mum has shared her hack for avoiding stress on Christmas day, preparing her food and freezing it a month ahead of time.
    Taika Waititi Confesses The Reason He Directed Thor: Ragnarok Was Because He Was “Poor”

    Taika Waititi Confesses The Reason He Directed Thor: Ragnarok Was Because He Was “Poor”

    Taika Waititi has admitted that the only reason he joined the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017 as director of Thor: Ragnarok was because he was “poor” and had children to feed.
    All 41 Workers Rescued From Collapsed Tunnel In India After 17 Days Trapped

    All 41 Workers Rescued From Collapsed Tunnel In India After 17 Days Trapped

    All 41 labourers trapped in a collapsed tunnel in the Himalayas have been freed after a gruelling rescue operation that faced numerous setbacks.
    Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    Home Alone Star Macaulay Culkin To Receive Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame

    Home Alone star Macaulay Culkin is set to get a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
    Cody Simpson Confirms His Swimming Career Will Come To An End After The Paris Olympics

    Cody Simpson Confirms His Swimming Career Will Come To An End After The Paris Olympics

    Cody Simpson has revealed that the Paris Olympics 2024 will be the end of his swimming career.