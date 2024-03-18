The Project

Uber To Pay $270 Million To Taxi And Hire Car Drivers For 'Aggressively' Moving Into The Australian Market

Uber will cough up almost $272 million to compensate taxi and hire car drivers who lost out when the rideshare company "aggressively" moved into the Australian market.

A class action against Uber was expected to go to trial in the Supreme Court of Victoria on Monday, but Maurice Blackburn's lawyers said it would be abandoned after the rideshare giant agreed to the mammoth settlement.

It's the fifth-largest class action settlement in Australia's history and comes five "gruelling" years after the action on behalf of more than 8000 taxi and hire car owners and drivers was launched.

Maurice Blackburn principal lawyer Michael Donelly said drivers and car owners lost income and licence values because of Uber's "aggressive" arrival into the market and the company tried to deny them compensation.

"On the courtroom steps and after years of refusing to do the right thing by those we say they harmed, Uber has blinked, and thousands of everyday Australians joined together to stare down a global giant," he said.

"We are extremely proud to have succeeded today in holding Uber to account, in securing ... a $271.8 million sum that will finally put real money back into the accounts of people who have been devastated."

An Uber spokesman described taxi and hire car drivers complaints, the subject of the class action, as "legacy issues".

With AAP.

