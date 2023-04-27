Uber Has Revealed The Strangest Items That Have Been Left Behind By Aussies

The rideshare company has released its seventh annual lost and found index, and it's revealed which of our great cities are organised and considerate, and well, which one is Perth.

Brisbane topped the charts as least forgetful, with Uber riders leaving behind fewer items than anywhere else in the country. Sydney sits at the other end of the spectrum, just behind Perth, who took the title for the second consecutive year as our most forgetful Aussies.

In the data released, the company shared the top 25 most unique items left behind in their cars:

A girl's number on a piece of paper who "might be the love of my life." Wedding dress Adult toys Rabbit's medication Harry Styles concert ticket Olympic gold medal Taxidermy cat Segway scooter A painting of Marilyn Monroe Harry Potter wand Nduja (sausage paste) False Teeth Cockpit trainer poster Wedding band Cattle Whip Chainsaw A lectern Number plates Birth certificate Tray of lasagna DJ decks Hair extensions A jockstrap Robotic pool cleaner Leather bunny ears The most common items left behind will be no shock to anyone (and yet nobody checks to make sure they've not left them behind?) as they include phones, cameras, clothing and jewellery.And if you have left something behind in an Uber, you can contact the driver via the partner app. Unless you've left a tray of lasagna, maybe just write that one off and move along with your day.

Image: Uber