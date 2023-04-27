The Project

Uber Has Revealed The Strangest Items That Have Been Left Behind By Aussies

So it seems we are a careless and forgetful bunch (Perth more than the rest of us) when it comes to departing our Ubers at the end of the ride.

The rideshare company has released its seventh annual lost and found index, and it's revealed which of our great cities are organised and considerate, and well, which one is Perth.

Brisbane topped the charts as least forgetful, with Uber riders leaving behind fewer items than anywhere else in the country. Sydney sits at the other end of the spectrum, just behind Perth, who took the title for the second consecutive year as our most forgetful Aussies.

In the data released, the company shared the top 25 most unique items left behind in their cars:

  1. A girl's number on a piece of paper who "might be the love of my life."
  2. Wedding dress
  3. Adult toys
  4. Rabbit's medication
  5. Harry Styles concert ticket
  6. Olympic gold medal
  7. Taxidermy cat
  8. Segway scooter
  9. A painting of Marilyn Monroe
  10. Harry Potter wand
  11. Nduja (sausage paste)
  12. False Teeth
  13. Cockpit trainer poster
  14. Wedding band
  15. Cattle Whip
  16. Chainsaw
  17. A lectern
  18. Number plates
  19. Birth certificate
  20. Tray of lasagna
  21. DJ decks
  22. Hair extensions
  23. A jockstrap
  24. Robotic pool cleaner
  25. Leather bunny ears The most common items left behind will be no shock to anyone (and yet nobody checks to make sure they've not left them behind?) as they include phones, cameras, clothing and jewellery.And if you have left something behind in an Uber, you can contact the driver via the partner app. Unless you've left a tray of lasagna, maybe just write that one off and move along with your day.

Image: Uber

