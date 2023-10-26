The Project

Uber Fined $412,500 For Spam Violation Following ACMA Crackdown

Uber has been fined a whopping $412,500 for spamming customers with unwanted marketing as government regulators crack down on spam violations.

Uber Australia Pty Ltd paid the infringement notice for violating the Australian spam laws.

The Australian Communications and Media Authority (ACMA) investigation found that the rideshare and food delivery service dispatched over two million marketing emails that flouted the rules.

The investigation discovered that those two million marketing emails had been sent to customers on a single day in January as a part of their advertising campaign for an alcohol home delivery service.

More than 500,000 the emails were sent to customers that had unsubscribed from the notifications.

It is believed that the emails were sent due to human error, as the emails were accidentally marked as non-commercial.

ACMA chair Nerida O’Loughlin said that it was unacceptable for such a large company to not have robust systems in place to accurately categorise consumer messages.

"In this case, an avoidable error has led to more than two million messages being sent without a way for people to unsubscribe," O’Loughlin said in a statement.

"This error was compounded by the fact that half a million of those messages were sent to people who had previously opted out.

"Consumers are fed up with their wishes not being respected. People rightly expect to have choice over who contacts them for marketing purposes."

O’Loughlin also said that ACMA will be closely monitoring Uber compliance, and that they would not hesitate to take stronger action if there is non-compliance.

An Uber spokesperson released a statement saying, "Simply put, we made a mistake in sending out these marketing emails, and we worked collaboratively with ACMA to address and resolve it.

"We apologise to everyone who was impacted by this oversight. We take seriously our obligations under the Spam Act, and we have introduced additional measures to prevent this from happening again."

